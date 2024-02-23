Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Formulations facilities (Unit-3 and Unit-5, respectively) in Pashamylaram, Hyderabad, India, have completed the Pre Approval Inspections (PAI) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspections by the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) today. The inspection was conducted from 12 February 2024, to 23 February 2024, and no Form 483 has been issued as a result of the inspection

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel