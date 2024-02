Ashok Leyland has invested a sum of Rs. 24.95 crore in TVS Trucks and Buses (TVS Trucks) by way of Equity shares. Consequent to the allotment by the Board of Directors of TVS Trucks today, the Company's shareholding in TVS Trucks is 49.9%, by virtue of which, TVS Trucks has become an associate company.

