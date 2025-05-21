Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Warren Tea reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 506.90% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

