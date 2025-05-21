Indo National consolidated net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.51% to Rs 97.11 croreNet profit of Indo National declined 96.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.51% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1186.49% to Rs 123.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.03% to Rs 467.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 640.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
