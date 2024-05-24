Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 2179.20 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy declined 9.21% to Rs 254.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 2179.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1689.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.82% to Rs 660.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2849.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 6496.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5946.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2179.201689.91 29 6496.845946.84 9 OPM %16.4013.77 -15.8413.99 - PBDT324.32152.13 113 902.98430.79 110 PBT279.9471.57 291 713.38171.11 317 NP254.12279.89 -9 660.352849.01 -77

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

