Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 2179.20 croreNet profit of Suzlon Energy declined 9.21% to Rs 254.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 2179.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1689.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.82% to Rs 660.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2849.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 6496.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5946.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News