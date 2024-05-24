Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 2179.20 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy declined 9.21% to Rs 254.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 2179.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1689.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.82% to Rs 660.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2849.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 6496.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5946.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

