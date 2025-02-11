Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 50.72, down 3.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 17.73% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.72, down 3.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23089. The Sensex is at 76320.65, down 1.28%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 6.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32109.9, down 2.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 302.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 572.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 181.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News