NLC India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 202.31, down 3.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 17.73% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 202.31, down 3.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23089. The Sensex is at 76320.65, down 1.28%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 10.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32109.9, down 2.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

