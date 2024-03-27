US Wall Street ends lower

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined by 31.31 points, or 0.08%, to 39,282.33. The S&P500 index dropped 14.61 points, or 0.28%, to 5,203.58. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index sank 68.77 points, or 0.42%, to 16,315.70.
Total 8 of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with utilities sector being bottom performer, falling 1.14%, followed by information technology (down 0.76%) and real estate (down 0.45%). Healthcare sector was top performer, rising 0.34%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing durable goods orders jumped by 1.4% in February after plummeting by a revised 6.9% in January. Orders for transportation equipment led the way higher, surging by 3.3% in February after plunging by 18.3% in January. Excluding the rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.5% in February after falling by 0.3% in January.
Meanwhile, the Conference Board released a separate report showing consumer confidence index slipped to 104.7 in March from a downwardly revised 104.8 in February.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News