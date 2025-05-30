AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import and distribute for Benralizumab solution in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India announced that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, to import, sell, and distribute Benralizumab Solution.

Through this approval, Benralizumab is indicated as an add-on treatment for adult patients with relapsing or refractory eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

This approval paves the way for the marketing of Benralizumab Solution for Injection (brand name Fasenra) in India for the specified additional indication, subject to the receipt of any related statutory approvals, if required.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

The companys standalone net profit surged to Rs 54.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 44% to Rs 440.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 305.79 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.10% to end at Rs 7,910.55 on the BSE.

