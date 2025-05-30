Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 82.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.37% to Rs 1528.40 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 82.14% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.37% to Rs 1528.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2164.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.98% to Rs 467.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1374.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 7349.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7877.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1528.402164.007349.407877.1034.6138.2534.2331.72303.80511.701568.102838.8087.10314.50755.802122.3025.00140.00467.501374.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News