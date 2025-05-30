Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 82.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 82.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.37% to Rs 1528.40 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 82.14% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.37% to Rs 1528.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2164.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.98% to Rs 467.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1374.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 7349.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7877.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1528.402164.00 -29 7349.407877.10 -7 OPM %34.6138.25 -34.2331.72 - PBDT303.80511.70 -41 1568.102838.80 -45 PBT87.10314.50 -72 755.802122.30 -64 NP25.00140.00 -82 467.501374.10 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ambassador Intra Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 356.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story