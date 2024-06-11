Suzlon wins 103.95 MW wind power project

Suzlon Group announced a new order win for the development of 103.95 MW wind power project for AMPIN Energy Transition. Suzlon will install 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the clientfs site in the Fatehgarh district in Rajasthan.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144]140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post]commissioning.

