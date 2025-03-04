Suzlon wins 204.75 MW wind power project from Jindal Renewables

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Suzlon Energy has secured a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, further accelerating the Low CO₂ Steel revolution in India. This partnership is also now Suzlon's largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel's plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy. Currently, C&I customers account for 59% of Suzlon's total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW the highest in the company's history.

In this new order, Suzlon will supply 65 state‐of‐the‐art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.

The energy generated will be utilized for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

