Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 629.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 629.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 71.42% to Rs 278.46 crore

Net profit of Andhra Petrochemicals rose 629.73% to Rs 43.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.42% to Rs 278.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 210.63% to Rs 63.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 788.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 682.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales278.46162.44 71 788.67682.98 15 OPM %20.945.32 -10.675.07 - PBDT62.8912.41 407 100.9144.67 126 PBT59.198.39 605 86.0829.28 194 NP43.936.02 630 63.4020.41 211

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 922.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 15.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers jumps after inking pact with Equinor

MRPL Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 1,137 cr; GRM reduces to $11.35/ barrel

MRPL tumbles as Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 1,137 cr; GRM reduces to $11.35/ barrel

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GAIL installs its first green hydrogen plant at Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh

Vedant Fashions allots 2,683 equity shares under ESOS

KFin Technologies appoints director

Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 95.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story