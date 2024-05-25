Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 629.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.42% to Rs 278.46 croreNet profit of Andhra Petrochemicals rose 629.73% to Rs 43.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.42% to Rs 278.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 210.63% to Rs 63.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 788.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 682.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News