Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 6.62 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 4.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.50% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.628.14 -19 20.8618.67 12 OPM %13.1410.44 -12.6112.91 - PBDT0.970.94 3 3.022.67 13 PBT0.890.79 13 2.462.11 17 NP0.670.64 5 1.801.60 13

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

