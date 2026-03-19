Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies recognized as Leader in Private Cloud Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

HCL Technologies recognized as Leader in Private Cloud Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

By Everest Group

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Private Cloud Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025, which evaluates providers based on market impact, vision and capability.

This recognition reflects HCLTech's ability to deliver private cloud services that combine cloud-like agility with enterprise-grade control. Its private cloud po folio is designed to support AI-enabled workloads, regulatory and sovereignty requirements and hybrid-first strategies, while maintaining cost efficiency and operational resilience across global environments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WeWork India secures Rs 475-cr managed office contract with TMUS India

TARC unveils Rs 3,600 cr housing project in Gurugram

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story