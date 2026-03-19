HCL Technologies recognized as Leader in Private Cloud Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

By Everest Group

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Private Cloud Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025, which evaluates providers based on market impact, vision and capability.

This recognition reflects HCLTech's ability to deliver private cloud services that combine cloud-like agility with enterprise-grade control. Its private cloud po folio is designed to support AI-enabled workloads, regulatory and sovereignty requirements and hybrid-first strategies, while maintaining cost efficiency and operational resilience across global environments.

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