Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Swaraj Engines jumped 3.96% to Rs 4,319.95 after the company's net profit surged 15.69% to Rs 49.97 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 43.19 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 15.81% year on year to Rs 484.1 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 67.17 crore in Q1 FY26, up 15.75% as against Rs 58.03 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

The companys engine sales rose 17.2% year-on-year to 49,040 units in Q1 FY26, as against 41,849 units sold in the same period last year.

Additionally, the company's operating profit for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 67.10 crore, reflecting a growth of 15.21% compared to Rs 58.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Swaraj Engines is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

