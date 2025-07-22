Sensex gains 116 pts; private bank shares advance

The key equity indices traded with small gains in the morning trade. However, investor sentiment remained cautious, with uncertainty surrounding the upcoming August 1 deadline for a potential US trade agreement keeping market participants on edge.

The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Private Bank shares gained for a second day in a row.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 115.72 points or 0.12% to 82,316.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 14.05 points or 0.06% to 25,104.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,898 shares rose and 1,672 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Private Bank index added 0.26% to 27,953.95. The index rallied 1.52% in the two trading sessions. ICICI Bank (up 0.63%), Axis Bank (up 0.58%), HDFC Bank (up 0.41%), Federal Bank (up 0.06%) added. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank (down 0.9%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.83%) and IDFC First Bank (down 0.78%) edged lower. Result today: United Breweries (up 0.57%), Aurionpro Solutions (down 0.15%), Blue Jet Healthcare (down 0.40%), Colgate Palmolive (India) (down 0.74%), CreditAccess Grameen (down 0.78%), Cyient DLM (down 0.01%), Dalmia Bharat (up 2.88%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.58%), Goodluck India (down 0.01%), Huhtamaki India (up 0.67%), Ideaforge Technology (up 0.26%), IRFC (down 1.53%), JSW Infra (up 0.38%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.31%), KEI Industries (up 1.13%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (up 0.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 0.98%), Mahanagar Gas (down 1.20%), One 97 Communications(Paytm) (up 2.63%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (up 0.50%), SML Isuzu (up 0.24%), VST Industries (down 0.49%), Zee Entertainment (down 1.34%) will declare their result later today.