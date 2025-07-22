Equitas Small Finance Bank announces new offerings for NRIs

Launches FCNR(B) Deposit and Equitas Explorer Savings Account

Equitas Small Finance Bank has announced the launch of its Foreign Currency Non-Resident FCNR(B) Deposit and the Equitas Explorer Savings Accounttwo specialized offerings tailored to meet the evolving financial needs of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and seafarers respectively. With over 2,85,454 Indian seafarers and maritime professionals working across international waters (as per the Directorate General of Shipping, 2023) and more than 35.4 million NRIs worldwide, this dual product launch reflects Equitas SFB's commitment to delivering flexible, secure, and tech-enabled banking solutions for India's expanding global workforce.

Hedging currency is a fundamental need for most NRIs, and holding savings in dollars is a smart way to preserve and grow wealth across bordersespecially by securing favorable exchange rates. The bank's FCNR (B) Depositcurrently available in USDoffering NRIs a robust wealth management tool designed to grow global earnings with ease. FCNR (B) provides rewarding interest rates, tax-free interest income on earnings in India, and full repatriation of both principal and interest. With no foreign exchange risk, hassle-free renewals, and the ability to maximize FCNR earnings, Equitas FCNR (B) Deposit ensure seamless wealth growth for global customerswithout compromising on convenience, security, or regulatory compliance.

The bank has launched the Equitas Explorer Savings Accounta specially designed banking solution for NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) working in foreign shipping companies, merchant navy, and oil rigs. Available in both Non-Resident External (NRE) and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) variants, this account caters to the unique needs of seafarers with features such as a International VISA Platinum Debit Card (NRE), Rs 1 crore air accidental death insurance cover, home contents insurance up to ₹2 lakhs against burglary and fire, and mandate holder facility for close resident relatives in India. Customers can also enjoy attractive rates on inward/outward remittances and a 25% discount on annual locker rentals. With a simplified documentation processincluding passport, visa or Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC), and merchant navy declarationsindividuals can open an Explorer Account by maintaining either an Average Monthly Balance (AMB) of Rs 1 lakh or a Total Relationship Value (TRV) of Rs 10 lakhs.