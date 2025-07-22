Atishay surges after consortium bags contract from Karnataka's State Election Commission

Atishay jumped 4.54% to Rs 134.80 after the company announced its consortium with Gundal Business has been awarded a rate contract by the State Election Commission, Karnataka.

The said rate contract is valid for five years, i.e. up to 20 July 2030. The contract covers the preparation (generation, integration & merging of electoral database) and printing of photo electoral rolls & other printing works activities for local body elections across all 31 districts in Karnataka.

As a rate-based contract, it has no fixed monetary value upfront. The total earnings will depend on the actual work orders placed during the five-year period. However, due to its significant scale and scope, the expected potential value is considerable.