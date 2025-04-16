Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit declines 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 7.10 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat declined 7.96% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.47% to Rs 12.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 29.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.108.33 -15 29.2131.54 -7 OPM %88.5986.67 -91.1389.16 - PBDT4.394.57 -4 17.6017.29 2 PBT4.274.56 -6 17.1717.25 0 NP3.123.39 -8 12.6312.69 0

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

