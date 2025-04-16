Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit declines 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 7.10 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat declined 7.96% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.47% to Rs 12.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 29.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.108.3329.2131.5488.5986.6791.1389.164.394.5717.6017.294.274.5617.1717.253.123.3912.6312.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News