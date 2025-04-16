Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 16.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 40.15 crore

Net profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 16.74% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 40.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.59% to Rs 47.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 156.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

40.1538.43156.51154.4492.3594.4693.9293.4024.8422.0994.2586.6317.4114.6064.1356.5312.7610.9347.7342.02

