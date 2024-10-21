Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 30.71 crore

Net profit of Julien Agro Infratech reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 30.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.710 0 OPM %6.640 -PBDT2.04-0.09 LP PBT2.04-0.09 LP NP2.04-0.09 LP

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

