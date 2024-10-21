Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 94.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 347.70 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 94.67% to Rs 135.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 347.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 294.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.347.70294.7035.0623.41185.50101.30177.3093.30135.1069.40

