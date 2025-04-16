Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 29.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 454.16 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 29.11% to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 454.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.39% to Rs 165.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 1681.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1419.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

454.16350.961681.891419.2413.6413.7113.5213.2666.5251.20243.39202.2861.2247.19223.05184.9745.4235.18165.98137.87

