Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 29.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 29.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 454.16 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 29.11% to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 454.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.39% to Rs 165.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 1681.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1419.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales454.16350.96 29 1681.891419.24 19 OPM %13.6413.71 -13.5213.26 - PBDT66.5251.20 30 243.39202.28 20 PBT61.2247.19 30 223.05184.97 21 NP45.4235.18 29 165.98137.87 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KFin Tech rallies after board OKs to acquire Ascent Fund

Bajaj Electricals announces collaboration with SEAK

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 104.50/share

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JTL Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story