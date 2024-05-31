Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Sales rise 23.48% to Rs 32.40 crore

Net loss of Vaishali Pharma reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.09% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 86.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.4026.24 23 86.2869.66 24 OPM %-20.932.97 -1.3313.09 - PBDT-6.270.77 PL 1.449.34 -85 PBT-6.410.62 PL 0.938.84 -89 NP-4.680.44 PL 0.726.60 -89

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

