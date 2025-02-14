Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 7.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 7.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 7.46% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.8210.80 -9 OPM %8.668.61 -PBDT0.740.76 -3 PBT0.720.67 7 NP0.720.67 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 40.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Amin Tannery standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Softsol India standalone net profit declines 5.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Gemstone Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Choksi Imaging standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story