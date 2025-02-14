Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 7.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 7.46% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.8210.808.668.610.740.760.720.670.720.67

