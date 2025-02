Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 40.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 385.32 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 40.99% to Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 385.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 329.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.385.32329.2127.5622.72109.9478.83105.9574.3077.6655.08

