Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 45.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

