Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.84% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.420.441.581.90-9.52-9.09-12.03-12.110.320.060.910.320.320.060.900.310.140.090.720.30

