Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.84% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.44 -5 1.581.90 -17 OPM %-9.52-9.09 --12.03-12.11 - PBDT0.320.06 433 0.910.32 184 PBT0.320.06 433 0.900.31 190 NP0.140.09 56 0.720.30 140

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

