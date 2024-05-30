Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 176.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.83% to Rs 1163.66 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 176.88% to Rs 199.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.83% to Rs 1163.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 863.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.05% to Rs 374.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 3855.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2838.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1163.66863.053855.302838.398.9612.7710.0610.72103.01107.92376.34300.6174.0897.68309.48261.84199.8072.16374.83194.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News