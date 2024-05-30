Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 176.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 176.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.83% to Rs 1163.66 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 176.88% to Rs 199.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.83% to Rs 1163.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 863.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.05% to Rs 374.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 3855.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2838.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1163.66863.05 35 3855.302838.39 36 OPM %8.9612.77 -10.0610.72 - PBDT103.01107.92 -5 376.34300.61 25 PBT74.0897.68 -24 309.48261.84 18 NP199.8072.16 177 374.83194.16 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ahluwalia Contracts hits record high on Rs 394-cr order win

Ahluwalia Contracts wins orders worth Rs 338.95 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 364-cr order from Assam Govt

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 57.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power &amp; Manganese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story