TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

To deploy 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during FY 2025-26

TVS Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kadam Mobility, an EV-first fleet and infrastructure platform, to deploy 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during FY 2025-26. This partnership aims to strengthen sustainable public mobility across India's metros and Tier 1 cities empowering drivers and advancing inclusive urban growth.

Kadam Mobility will roll out these electric vehicles in phases, starting in pilot zones by Q2 of FY25-26, with a progressive scale-up in vehicle volumes and route coverage. With a strong focus on clean intra-city mobility and driver livelihood creation, Kadam Mobility plans to leverage this deployment to create dignified employment opportunities, especially for women and underrepresented communities.