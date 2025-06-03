Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
To deploy 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during FY 2025-26

TVS Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kadam Mobility, an EV-first fleet and infrastructure platform, to deploy 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during FY 2025-26. This partnership aims to strengthen sustainable public mobility across India's metros and Tier 1 cities empowering drivers and advancing inclusive urban growth.

Kadam Mobility will roll out these electric vehicles in phases, starting in pilot zones by Q2 of FY25-26, with a progressive scale-up in vehicle volumes and route coverage. With a strong focus on clean intra-city mobility and driver livelihood creation, Kadam Mobility plans to leverage this deployment to create dignified employment opportunities, especially for women and underrepresented communities.

The TVS King EV MAX, known for its superior range of 179 km, Bluetooth connectivity through TVS SmartXonnect, fast-charging capability, spacious, and robust design, will support Kadam Mobility's ambition of offering affordable, reliable, and sustainable passenger services. The vehicles will be integrated into Kadam Mobility's existing electric mobility ecosystem, which includes EV deployment, charging infrastructure, and driver training.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

