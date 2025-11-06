Symphony consolidated net profit declines 66.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 163.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 66.07% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 163.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.163.00315.0014.7220.3237.0082.0034.0076.0019.0056.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News