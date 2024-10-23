Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 8.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 891.00 croreNet profit of Syngene International declined 8.93% to Rs 106.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 891.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 910.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales891.00910.10 -2 OPM %27.4727.92 -PBDT248.20262.70 -6 PBT137.30158.10 -13 NP106.10116.50 -9
