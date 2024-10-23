Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 8.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 891.00 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 8.93% to Rs 106.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 891.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 910.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.891.00910.1027.4727.92248.20262.70137.30158.10106.10116.50

