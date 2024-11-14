Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit declines 97.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 27.91% to Rs 47.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 97.14% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.4365.79 -28 OPM %6.6066.88 -PBDT5.8843.52 -86 PBT1.1138.75 -97 NP1.1138.75 -97

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

