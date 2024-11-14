Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit declines 97.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.91% to Rs 47.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 97.14% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.47.4365.796.6066.885.8843.521.1138.751.1138.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News