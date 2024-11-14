La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 59.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.22% to Rs 63.30 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 59.15% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 63.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.63.3097.724.224.163.312.352.631.682.611.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News