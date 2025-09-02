Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics bags Rs 644-cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 644-cr additional orders

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since its last disclosure on 30th July 2025.

In a regulatory filing, BEL stated that the major orders received include a data centre, ship fire control system, tank navigation system, communication equipment, seekers, jammers, simulators, electronic voting machines, upgrades, spares, services etc.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India holds a 51.14% stake in BEL.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)s standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 1.27% to close at Rs 373.95 on the BSE on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,501 units in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 9% decline in August sales of its trucks and buses biz

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractors sales jump 28% in Aug'25

Techno Electric & Engineering Company fixes record date for final dividend

CAMS announces change in senior management

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story