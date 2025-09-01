Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India sells 60,501 units in Aug'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,501 units in Aug'25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has achieved total monthly sales of 60,501 units (domestic: 44,001 units + exports; 16,500 units), in August 2025.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, Transcending geographical boundaries, we at Hyundai Motor India take immense pride in 'Make in India' and continue delivering world-class, value-driven products that are tailored for global markets. Our goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea. This ambition is gaining strong traction month on month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21% year-on-year in August 2025. By synergizing world-class manufacturing technologies with the supremely skilled Indian workforce, we continue to play a pivotal role in supporting Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

