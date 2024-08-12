Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syschem (India) standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Syschem (India) standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 103.09% to Rs 87.53 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) declined 91.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 103.09% to Rs 87.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.5343.10 103 OPM %0.935.71 -PBDT0.822.36 -65 PBT0.141.68 -92 NP0.141.68 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola zooms 20%

Guidelines issued for component under 'PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'

LIVE news updates: IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for sixth consecutive year

From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story