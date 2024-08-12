Syschem (India) standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.09% to Rs 87.53 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) declined 91.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 103.09% to Rs 87.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.87.5343.100.935.710.822.360.141.680.141.68

