Syschem (India) standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.09% to Rs 87.53 croreNet profit of Syschem (India) declined 91.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 103.09% to Rs 87.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.5343.10 103 OPM %0.935.71 -PBDT0.822.36 -65 PBT0.141.68 -92 NP0.141.68 -92
