Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 413.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 366.28% to Rs 4.01 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities rose 413.70% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 366.28% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.010.86 366 OPM %91.5276.74 -PBDT3.750.73 414 PBT3.750.73 414 NP3.750.73 414

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

