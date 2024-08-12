Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 413.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 366.28% to Rs 4.01 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities rose 413.70% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 366.28% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.010.8691.5276.743.750.733.750.733.750.73

