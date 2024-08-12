Motor & General Finance standalone net profit rises 1550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Motor & General Finance rose 1550.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.49 17 OPM %0-13.42 -PBDT0.610.31 97 PBT0.330.02 1550 NP0.330.02 1550
