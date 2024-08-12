Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 89.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 89.58% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.250.2224.00227.270.060.500.060.500.050.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp