Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 96.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.51% to Rs 33.60 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 96.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.6042.27 -21 OPM %11.4351.05 -PBDT2.9824.97 -88 PBT1.7824.18 -93 NP0.6918.58 -96
