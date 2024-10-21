T D Power Systems rises after bagging 5-year supply contract for European market

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
T D Power Systems advanced 2.24% to Rs 414.85 after the company said that it has signed a 5-year contract with an Indian entity of a major international company for the supply of traction motors to the European market.

The initial order worth Rs 18 crore has been received by the company for scheduled delivery in April 2025. "The total business volume is expected to be around Rs 300 crore over the next 5 years, T D Power stated.

TD Power Systems is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.65% to Rs 35.35 crore on a 24.28% increase in sales to Rs 273.78 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

