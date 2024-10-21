Hindustan Zinc Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 504.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.82% in last one year as compared to a 28.64% rally in NIFTY and a 48.61% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 504.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 24804.2. The Sensex is at 81203.95, down 0.03%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 0.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9753.9, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.58 lakh shares in last one month.

