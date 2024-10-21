Cipla Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1529.1, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.17% in last one year as compared to a 28.64% rally in NIFTY and a 55.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1529.1, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 24804.2. The Sensex is at 81203.95, down 0.03%.Cipla Ltd has lost around 7.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23356.2, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.45 lakh shares in last one month.

