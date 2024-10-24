T T standalone net profit rises 444.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 54.31 crore

Net profit of T T rose 444.44% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 54.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.3148.145.369.890.850.940.530.150.490.09

