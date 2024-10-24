Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.145.551.952.340.090.100.060.090.040.07

