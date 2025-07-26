Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 14.99 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 3.77% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.9916.7229.1530.505.285.625.045.374.084.24

