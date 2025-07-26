Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 14.99 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 3.77% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.9916.72 -10 OPM %29.1530.50 -PBDT5.285.62 -6 PBT5.045.37 -6 NP4.084.24 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 62.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Saffron Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story