Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 59.24% to Rs 77.93 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 121.93% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.24% to Rs 77.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.25% to Rs 57.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 253.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.9348.94 59 253.74203.38 25 OPM %35.6032.06 -36.4835.61 - PBDT25.7813.22 95 89.8059.37 51 PBT24.1311.45 111 82.9152.15 59 NP16.297.34 122 57.1232.97 73

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

