Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.24% to Rs 77.93 croreNet profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 121.93% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.24% to Rs 77.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.25% to Rs 57.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 253.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
