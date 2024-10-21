Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd, GFL Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd and Oriental Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2024. Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd, GFL Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd and Oriental Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 280.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7770 shares in the past one month.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 7524.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1330 shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 119.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46985 shares in the past one month.

SIL Investments Ltd jumped 19.99% to Rs 875.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2138 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd exploded 10.01% to Rs 601.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3961 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News